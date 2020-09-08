Rosenberg council approves reduced tax rate

The Rosenberg City Council voted to lower the city’s property tax rate while approving its 2020-21 budget during a regular meeting on Sept. 1.

The approved budget, which will take effect Oct. 1, includes the reduction of the city’s tax rate from 41.5 cents per $100 valuation to 40 cents.

“Due to the uncertainty of both the long-term and short-term effects of COVID-19, this year was a challenge to propose a budget within the projected revenues while working to meet the needs of an expanding community,” Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut said in a news release from the city. “The city remains financially strong while embarking on multi-million-dollar capital improvement projects, maintaining quality service levels for residents and reducing the city’s debt.”

The budget also includes funding for capital improvement projects such as expansions on Airport, Bamore and Benton roads, drainage projects in Dry Creek and eight wastewater improvements, according to the city.

Also in the approved budget is funding for multiple full-time positions within the city’s police department.

For more information on the approved budget, community members can contact the City’s Finance Department at 832-595-3300 or visit rosenbergtx.gov/budget.