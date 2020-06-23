Rosenberg extends business assistance grant

Rosenberg City Council voted last week to extend the city’s Business Resiliency Grant Program in an effort to help more area businesses recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised program will now pay for three months’ rent or mortgage for a business’ storefront within the city limits up to a maximum of $6,000 per eligible business. It now also allows businesses with one employee to apply, opening the door for sole proprietorships to receive assistance as well.

According to the city, the expanded program will have $250,000 in funds that will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until July 15 or funds are exhausted. Businesses that previously submitted an application under the previous criteria do not need to reapply.

Applications for the COVID-19 Business Resiliency Grant Program are available at rosenbergtx.gov/business-resiliency-grant/ and may be submitted by email to rbrg@rosenbergtx.gov.

To apply for the grant, a business must meet the following criteria, among others:

Have a loss of revenue of 25 percent or more as a direct result of the pandemic

Had no less than one and no more than 25 part-time or full-time employees as of March 1

Have applied for other state, federal, or lending-institution based financial resources on or after March 13

For more information about the grant program, or to obtain a copy of the application, business owners can go to rosenbergtx.gov/business-resiliency-grant/. Anyone with questions can call the Rosenberg Economic Development Department at 832-595-3330.