Rosenberg man killed in car crash

A 66-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident between Needville and Beasley late Wednesday night.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, which was at FM 360 and Brinkmeyer Road. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruz was traveling south and approaching Brinkmeyer. A 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling west on Brinkmeyer Road and failed to stop at the intersection, causing the collision.

The driver of the Hyundai was Jesus Pena, 66. He was flown by LifeFlight to the Hermann-Memorial Hospital – The Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The female driver of the Cruz was transported to the OakBend Medical Center in Richmond where she was treated for minor injuries.

Both people were from Rosenberg.