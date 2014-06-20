unificação e soma de penas diferença carisoprodol soma soma for bladder spasms

ambien cr half pill ambien drug ambien sales 2010

weight loss drug ambien ambien sleep can you take seroquel and ambien together

zolpidem Baton Rouge buy ambien online ambien drug mechanism

can you take prozac and tramadol together buy cheap tramadol can i take buspar and tramadol

ambience mall gurgaon pvr ticket booking ambien 10 mg rescue me ambien episode

purchase ambien Torrance buy ambien does ambien cause pupil dilation

ambien ocular side effects buy ambien good morning america ambien

taking xanax for gad generic xanax xanax source forum

trabalhando com soma no excel buy soma shokugeki no soma ch.122

Rosenberg man killed in car crash

A 66-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident between Needville and Beasley late Wednesday night.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, which was at FM 360 and Brinkmeyer Road.  A 2014 Chevrolet Cruz was traveling south and approaching Brinkmeyer. A 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling west on Brinkmeyer Road and failed to stop at the intersection, causing the collision.

The driver of the Hyundai was Jesus Pena, 66. He was flown by LifeFlight to the Hermann-Memorial Hospital – The Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The female driver of the Cruz was transported to the OakBend Medical Center in Richmond where she was treated for minor injuries.

Both people were from Rosenberg.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2011 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.