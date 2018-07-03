Rosenberg native at the plate

Randal Grichuk of the Toronto Blue Jays goes to bat against the Houston Astros June 27 at Minute Maid Park. Grichuk is fromRosenberg and was drafted out of Lamar Consolidated High School in 2009 by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2014-2017 and was traded to Toronto in the offseason. Grichuk had two hits and a run in the game. The Astros won 7-6, and as of Sunday the team was leading the American League West with a 55-31 record. (Photo by Joe Southern)