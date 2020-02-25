Rosenberg offering ‘Safe Harbor Day’ to those wanted for arrest

If there’s a warrant for your arrest related to a minor crime in Rosenberg, there is still time for you to turn yourself in without fear of arrest before the city’s annual warrant round-up next month.

The city of Rosenberg’s Safe Harbor Warrant Day will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Rosenberg Municipal Court within Rosenberg City Hall at 2110 4th St.

City officials said the safe harbor day offers those with outstanding warrants in Rosenberg an opportunity to go before the judge without the possibility of arrest, although payments on outstanding warrants will be expected. Warrants for Class B misdemeanors and above will still be enforced, according to the city.

The city said arrests will be made during its warrant roundup, which will be held March 7-14.

“Don’t be intimidated,” Judge Phyllis Ross said in a news release. “We understand the fear of being arrested. This is an opportunity to avoid it. Come see me and let’s work together to resolve your case. I’m here to help you help yourself.”

For more information or to find out if you have an outstanding warrant, call Rosenberg Municipal Court at 832-595-3450.