Rosenberg police dispatcher wins statewide awards

On Monday, Rosenberg Police Department dispatcher Christina Salinas was recognized by the Texas National Emergency Number Association with multiple honors for her work with the city.

According to a news release from the city, Salinas was awarded the Training Professional of the Year Award for “exceptional contributions toward the advancement of training within the public safety community” as well as the organization’s Silent Hero Award in recognition of “exceptional professionalism in the field of public safety.”

Winners are selected from a statewide pool of candidates.

“We are fortunate to work with (Christina) and are extremely proud of these achievements,” Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said.