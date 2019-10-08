Rosenberg to host artisan market

The Rosenberg Main Street Program will host the inaugural Rosenberg Artisan Market from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in historic downtown Rosenberg.

Vendors will fill streets with their selections of handcrafted items, local art and unique gifts while patrons enjoy live music and food. The downtown shops will be participating with sales and specials throughout the event, and vendors will be set up with handcrafted jewelry, custom furniture and one-of-a-kind artwork.

For more event information, or to learn how to become one of the featured artisan vendors, visit the Rosenberg Main Street Program’s Facebook page or email jwehring@rosenbergtx.gov.