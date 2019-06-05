Rotary Club of Richmond honors scholarship recipients

The Rotary Club of Richmond awarded six high school students scholarships from Foster and Lamar Consolidated High Schools! Fundraising to award college scholarships to area high school students is one of the most important projects rotarians work on annually.

Education is a core focus of Rotary International as clubs worldwide have Interact Programs on high school campuses and Rotaract Programs for college age young people, introducing them to Rotary International’s motto of ‘Service Before Self’ as Rotarians introduce the power of giving to area communities.