Rugby returns to Constellation Field

Major League Rugby is returning to Sugar Land as the Houston SaberCats plan to play five matches at Constellation Field, beginning Friday.

The team recently announced it would return to Constellation Field, home of the minor league baseball team Sugar Land Skeeters, because its new home, AVEVA Stadium, is still under construction.

“Due to poor weather conditions, the new AVEVA Stadium will not be completed in time for the start of the season. As a result, the first five matches will be at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. The second half of the season will be played at the new AVEVA Stadium,” the team said.

“We’re so excited to have the opportunity to host the Houston SaberCats, as they kick off their second season at Constellation Field,” said Skeeters Assistant General Manager Tyler Stamm. “Our ballpark has truly become a 24/7/365 facility, and this upcoming rugby season will help continue that trend. We’re honored that the SaberCats will continue to call Constellation Field home while they put the finishing touches on AVEVA Stadium.”

The SaberCats played nine pre-season matches at Constellation Field last year during the inaugural season of Major League Rugby. The team went 6-2-1 during pre-season at Constellation Field before moving to a temporary pitch (field) in Houston for the regular season. The SaberCats were 1-7 during the regular season and finished last in the league.

The first match at Constellation Field will be Friday at 8 p.m. against the Austin Elite for Faith and Family Night. On Jan. 19 the team hosts the Glendale (Colo.) Raptors at 7 p.m. for Kid’s Night. The team then travels to Austin on Jan. 16 and San Diego on Feb. 9 before returning home to face the Toronto Arrows on Feb. 22 for Passport to the World Night. The SaberCats host the new Rugby United New York on March 2 for Bark in the Park night and then travels to play the Seattle Seawolves on March 10.

The last match at Constellation Field will be March 16 when the SaberCats host the New Orleans Gold for Teacher Appreciation Night. The SaberCats will then christen AVEVA Stadium on March 23 against the Utah Warriors. For more information, visit houstonsabercats.com.