Ruiz sworn in as new judge

On April 16, Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert held a swearing in of County Court at Law Judge Pedro Ruiz. Judge Ruiz was appointed by Commissioners Court on April 3 to fill the vacated seat of the late Ron Cohen who was elected into office in 2016. Ruiz will serve until the November 2018 election when voters will fill the remaining two years of Judge Cohen’s term. “Judge Ruiz is truly gavel ready,” Hebert said. “He has earned this judicial appointment through years of service in the Fort Bend District Attorney’s office, and over 12 years service as an associate judge of our state district courts.” Pictured from the left are Judge Pedro Ruiz; Ann Werlein, administrative and budget manager; and County Judge Robert Hebert. (Submitted photo)