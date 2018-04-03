Runaway Scrape re-enactment at George Ranch Saturday

J.R. Thomas carries a wounded victim while Jeffrey Opperman looks on during last year’s Runaway Scrape and Engagement at Thompson’s Ferry re-enactment at George Ranch Historical Park. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 7, at George Ranch with battle re-enactments at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. In the spring of 1836, thousands of Texians fled from their homes as Santa Anna’s army began marching toward San Jacinto. At 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., visit the 1830s Jones Stock Farm and see the Texians in action as they struggle to retreat from the advancing Mexican forces and learn about more about the local engagement that would soon follow. An 1830s historic lunch will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Jones Stock Farm. Cost for the meal is $15 for adults ages 13 and older; $12 for children ages 5-12 and $4 for children 4 and under. Reservations are required; for more information, or to make reservations, call 281-343-0218. (Photo by Joe Southern)