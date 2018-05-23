Runoff election sets stage for Nov. 6

With only 5.45 percent of eligible voters going to the polls Tuesday, local Republicans and Democrats set the stage for the Nov. 6 elections by deciding runoff races from the March primaries.

In Fort Bend County, Republicans picked Tricia Krenek over Harold Kennedy for County Court at Law Judge No. 3 52.53 percent (4,385 votes) to 47.47 percent (3,963 votes). Krenek will now face Democrat Juli Mathew in November.

In the race for County Treasurer, Bill Rickert beat Tina Gibson 55.46 percent (4,603) to 44.54 percent (3,696). Rickert does not have a Democratic opponent this fall.

Democrats in Fort Bend County has several more races to decide. In the race for U.S. Representative for District 22, Sri Preston Kulkarni defeated Letitia Plummer 66.89 percent (7,062) to 33.11 percent (3,495). Kulkarni will challenge incumbent Republican Pete Olson this fall.

In the contest to see who will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott this fall, Andrew White outpolled Lupe Valdez 9,292 (68.25 percent) to 4,322 (31.75 percent) locally.

Rita Lucido will face Republican Joan Huffman this fall for State Senator for District 17 after beating Fran Watson 2,575 (54.76 percent) to 2,127 (45.24 percent).

Joel C. Clouser Sr. will retain his seat as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 after defeating Tanisha C. Green 2,540 (66.81 percent) to 1,262 (33.19 percent).

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

Results

Republican

County Court at Law Judge No. 3

Tricia Krenek 4,385 (52.53%)

Harold Kennedy 3,963 (47.47%)

County Treasurer

Bill Rickert 4,603 (55.46%)

Tina Gibson 3,696 (44.54%)

Democrat

U.S. Representative for District 22

Sri Preston Kulkarni 7,062 (66.89%)

Letitia Plummer 3,495 (33.11%)

Governor

Andrew White 9,292 (68.25%)

Lupe Valdez 4,322 (31.75%)

State Senator, District 17

Rita Lucido 2,575 (54.76%)

Fran Watson 2,127 (45.24%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Joel C. Clouser Sr. 2,540 (66.81%)

Tanisha C. Green 1,262 (33.19%)