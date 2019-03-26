SaberCats leave Sugar Land with a win

The Houston SaberCats bid farewell to Constellation Field Thursday night by beating the Utah Warriors 29-27 in Major League Rugby action.

The SaberCats (2-5) are now scheduled to play the rest of their matches at their new, permanent home at Aveva Stadium in Houston. Their win against the Warriors (1-4-1) was their second of the season, allowing them to leapfrog over Utah in the league standings to seventh place with 10 table points.

The SaberCats scored early off the foot of Sam Windsor, who made two penalty ticks and was good on two try conversions in the first half as the SaberCats raced to a 17-0 lead before the Warriors got on the board with a try and conversion. Zachary Pangelinan and Pat O’Toole each scored tries, with O’Toole making a spectacular 50-meter run.

Utah mounted a comeback late in the first half and the teams went in with Houston up 20-17. The Warriors kept the momentum going in the second half as they tied the game at 20 only to have Windsor make another kick two minutes later and put the SaberCats ahead for good. Windsor added two more kicks in the half to make him the top scorer in the match and earn him Man of the Match honors. Utah scored a late try and made the conversion but failed to score in the final three minutes as the clock ran out.

The SaberCats head into a bye-week, then head to Colorado to face the Glendale Raptors. On April 13 they make their debut at Aveva Stadium.