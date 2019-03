Houston SaberCats fullback Zach Pangelinan escapes a tackle during the last home game against Rugby United New York on March 2 at Constellation Field. The SaberCats faced the Seattle Seawolves Sunday in Seattle where they gave up a late lead to fall 27-14. The SaberCats (1-4) will face the first place NOLA Gold (4-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Constellation Field. (Photo by Joe Southern)