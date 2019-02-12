SaberCats to play additional match at Constellation Field

Local fans of the Houston SaberCats will have an additional opportunity to see the rugby team play at Constellation Field this season.

The team announced that due to weather delays construction of Aveva Stadium has again been delayed, meaning the match against the new Utah Warriors team will be played in Sugar Land rather than Houston.

This match originally scheduled for Saturday, March 23, will now be played Thursday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m.

“If you’ve already purchased a ticket to the original March 23 match, we will contact you to discuss how best to accommodate you with this venue change,” the team said in a statement.

The game will also feature fan appreciation night.

Due to previous delays in construction of Aveva Stadium, the SaberCats are playing half of their home matches at Constellation Field, including two pre-season games played in January and now four regular season matches. The SaberCats have this week off and return to Constellation Field on Friday, Feb. 22, against the Toronto Arrows.