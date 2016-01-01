Saluting Mirabeau Lamar

Members of the Texas Army fire a volley during a ceremony Jan. 26 in Richmond at the gravesite of Mirabeau B. Lamar, the second president of the Republic of Texas. The Lamar Day celebration was held on the anniversary of the day he signed the law that set aside more then 13,000 acres of public land in each county for the establishment of a public school system. Lamar, who was born in Georgia in 1798 and died in Richmond in 1859, was honored during the ceremony for his work as a writer. Students from Calvary Episcopal Preparatory Academy read some of his poems. Members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas laid a wreath at his grave and led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance. Charles Kelly, chairman of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, served as master of ceremonies. Richmond Mayor Evalyn Moore read a proclamation, the Rev. Dave G. Rose gave the benediction and Ed Kegley played Taps.