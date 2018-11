A barbecue and live auction were held at the Veterans Day celebration at the American Legion Hall Post 271 on Nov. 11 in Rosenberg. The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veteran’s service organization. The day commemorated the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. Vietnam veteran Jackie Mathews, left, who served with both the Army and the Marines, sits with his wife Jane, the 9th District American Auxiliary President. (Photo by Donna Hill)