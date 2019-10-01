Sandwich chains open up shop in Fort Bend County

Three fast-casual sandwich chains recently opened in Fort Bend County, providing more lunch options for area residents.

McAlister’s Deli opened a location in Stafford on Sept. 23 at 11229 West Airport Blvd., Suite 100. Meanwhile, Schlotzsky’s has opened at 13590 University Blvd. in Sugar Land and Jersey Mike’s now has a location at 19824 Hwy. 59 in Sugar Land.

McAlister’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. For more information, call the restaurant at 281-325-0155 or visit its Facebook page.

Schlotzsky’s will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Visit schlotzkys.com or call the restaurant at 281-207-6019 for more information.

Jersey Mike’s hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. Residents can visit jerseymikes.com or call 346-843-2165 for more information.