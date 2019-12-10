Santa visits OakBend Medical Center

Christmas is not for two more weeks, but the children of Richmond recently received an early present.

Santa visited OakBend Medical Center’s Jackson Street location Dec. 5 and took time to visit with the employees’ children and grandchildren while they enjoyed cookies, milk and arts and crafts at the event. Children’s author Marilyn Sebesta of Wharton brought along Scout the Loveable Lab to help entertain the children and Santa, and read the children Christmas stories.

Each of the children received a boxed book set with a miniature plush dog from Sebesta.