Sazma named Star’s new GM

The Star and Fort Bend Business Journal (FBBJ) are under new leadership as John Sazma has been named General Manager of both publications, effective immediately.

Sazma has been associated with the publications for six years as an account executive and has an extensive background in the marketing and advertising industry. He prides himself with integrating the needs and wants of the publications with those of his clients, which makes for a mutually beneficial relationship.

He has lived near Meadows Place for 24 years and been a member of Business Network International’s (BNI) Fort Bend Chapter, which represents businesses in the area, for the past six years.

As the General Manager, Sazma has assumed a broad range of responsibilities centered on sales and operations.