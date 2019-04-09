Scarcella right to hold developers’ feet to the fire

Dear Editor,

I wish that Sugar Land’s mayor had raised the same issues concerning Johnson Development’s failed Imperial Market Development as Mayor Scarcella has raised with respect to The Grid.

Many of our so-called public servants actually serve the interests of developers and possible future residents rather than the folks who actually live in Sugar Land. Mayor Scarcella is right to make deals that favor Stafford’s residents and hold developers’ feet to the fire. Or is that quaint?

Best regards,

Yocel Alonso

Sugar Land