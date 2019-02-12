School briefs

Sahana Gade, a student at Walker Station Elementary, and Aarnav Gopinath, a GT Academy student at Quail Valley Middle School, were named the 2019 district spelling bee champions. (Submitted photo)

Spelling bee champions named

It took nearly four hours to name the 2019 Fort Bend ISD District Spelling Bee champions on Monday, February 4. Aarnav Gopinath, a student at Quail Valley Middle School’s GT Academy, and Sahana Gade, a student at Walker Station Elementary, were named the two district champions. Yale Zhang, a student at Colony Meadows Elementary, was named the alternate. This is Aarnav’s second time as a district champion, a title he also earned in 2017.

The two champions advance to the regional Houston Public Media Spelling Bee, which will be held on March 23. The Houston bee is the largest regional bee in the nation, and Aarnav and Sahana will join students from across the greater Houston area in the competition.

TAPR hearing scheduled

Fort Bend ISD will conduct a public hearing regarding the annual Texas Academic Performance Report on Monday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the FBISD Administration Building Board Room (16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land) during a regularly scheduled meeting of the board of trustees. For more information about the TAPR from the Texas Education Agency, visit the TEA website.

FBISD’s Jim Rice to chair TASB Legislative Committee

Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) First Vice-President Jim Rice (Fort Bend ISD) has been named the chair of the 2018-19 TASB Legislative Committee. The committee is a standing committee of TASB Board of Directors.

Elected to the TASB Board of Directors in 2012, Rice previously chaired the Legislative Committee during the 84th Legislative Session and has served on the Nominations and Planning and Development committees. Rice was elected to the Fort Bend ISD Board in May 2010.