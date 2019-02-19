School briefs

Teacher of the Year finalists named

Fort Bend ISD announced the finalists for the 2019 District Teacher of the Year Program. FBISD’s finalists for elementary and secondary teacher of the year include:

Elementary finalists: Rebecca Blevins, Quail Valley; Shannon Bandish Nash, Ridgemont; Heather Lowrie, Neill; Laci Tonnesen, Sienna Crossing; and Lisa Vogel, Sugar Mill.

Secondary finalists: Dionna Budd, McAuliffe Middle; Ricardo Garcia, Clements High; Brittany Lindsey, First Colony Middle; Baijayanti Sarkar, Missouri City Middle; Lorelei Thorp, Kempner High; and Ashley Thompson, Hodges Bend Middle.

Each finalist will complete a classroom observation and interview phase. The finalists will be honored on April 18 at the district’s annual TOY Banquet, along with all FBISD Campus TOYs and District Rookies of the Year, where the 2019 District Teachers of the Year for elementary and secondary will be announced.

Spring vendor fair is April 16

Fort Bend ISD will host a vendor fair on April 16, at the Fort Bend ISD Administration Annex, 3119 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land. The fair will run from 5-7 p.m. Business owners can learn about opportunities and ways to partner with school PTO/PTA groups and booster clubs to support students and increase awareness about their brand and services. For more information, contact Genyne Vinson at genyne.vinson@fortbendisd.com or call 281-634-3327.





Mission West Elementary earns state distinction

Mission West Elementary earned a CREST (Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas) from the Texas School Counselor Association, thanks to the dedication of MWE’s counselor Karen Powell. Mission West Elementary is one of 101 campuses from across the state to earn the distinction. This is a first for Fort Bend ISD.

CREST assesses seven areas: principal support; school counseling advisory counseling; school climate and safety; student results; major achievements; community partnerships and resources; and parent collaboration. The program aids counselors in evaluating their programs, providing campuses with a continuous improvement framework, helps counselors to promote their work to stakeholders, and provides access to a network of state resources.