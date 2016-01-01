Schools re-schedule openings

Now that Hurricane Harvey has passed and the flooding is subsiding, area school districts and colleges have set dates for opening or re-opening.

FORT BEND ISD

Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre announced that classes will not resume until at least Tuesday, Sept. 12, with teachers returning on Monday, due to the continued effects of Hurricane Harvey. Central Office staff will return on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

LAMAR CISD

Lamar CISD will resume classes on Monday, Sept. 11. All central office staff, auxiliary staff, front office staff and campus administration are scheduled to return to work on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Buildings will be open and available for teachers on a voluntary basis beginning on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Stafford MSD

Stafford Municipal School District students will return on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Teachers will return on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Campus and district administrators will return on Tuesday, Sept. 5, as will maintenance and operations workers.

We will also have counselors at the school available for our students and staff.

The status of the volleyball tournament (Sept. 7-9) is uncertain at this point.

The Stafford High Athletic Director spoke with the athletic director at Port Lavaca Calhoun, and it is likely that the two teams will play football at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, in Stafford.

Katy ISD

Due to limited personnel as a result of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, it is projected that Katy ISD schools will reopen on Monday, Sept. 11. Staff who can safely commute to work are asked to return to their campuses or office on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Only two Katy ISD campuses, Creech Elementary and Beck Junior High, sustained severe water damage that will require a significant amount of time to repair and restore. Fourteen Katy ISD campuses are located within neighborhoods directly impacted by flooding, though the school buildings remain intact.

Texas State Technical College

As a Texas State Technical College family, the safety and welfare of employees and students are the focus of relief efforts at this time.

The conditions needed to reactivate the Fort Bend campus are changing daily so at this time it’s impossible to set a definite date for reopening. The TSTC team will monitor the situation by the hour and, as soon as both reasonable and practical, it will announce a date for opening for the fall semester. In no case will the Fort Bend County campus restart operations prior to Sept. 11. The next update will be provided on Friday, Sept. 8.

Houston Community College

The Houston Community College fall semester will start Monday, Sept. 11. In-person registration will run from Sept. 6-9.

University of Houston

The University of Houston, including UH Katy and UH Sugar Land, will remain closed through Labor Day, Monday, Sept 4. During that time, only UH Rideout Team personnel will be permitted on campus. We are continuously assessing facilities and our ability to resume operations. The university will make further adjustments to the schedule as conditions warrant. Updates will be posted at www.uh.edu/emergency.