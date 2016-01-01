Sean Burnett files to run against Jajoo on Sugar Land City Council

Sean Burnett a 17-year resident of Sugar Land and business owner has officially announced his intent to run for the City of Sugar Land Council Member District 4 in the May 6 election.

“I believe our city is among the greatest in the country and I want to do my part to ensure Sugar Land is prepared for inevitable growth while improving safety, attracting high quality jobs, supporting local businesses, communicating with our exceptional school district, leverage technology to improve traffic congestion, and balancing our expanding tax base,” he said. “We owe it to all generations to chart a strategic course in accordance with Sugar Land’s governing documents, and I want our District 4 to have a leading voice in governing this City.”

District 4 is currently represented by three-term incumbent Harish Jajoo, who has filed for re-election.

Burnett is running based on his passionate desire to bring multi-generational ideas to city leadership. His platform is themed, “Sugar Land: A City for the Ages – all Ages” and touts a proactive strategy to protect resident interests while preparing Sugar Land to welcome future generations and attract high- quality national employers.

Sean and his wife, Nancy, moved to Sugar Land in early 1999. Since arriving, Burnett has run businesses, volunteered, participated and worshipped alongside fellow Sugar Land residents as the city grew rapidly over the last two decades.

The Burnetts have one daughter who is a freshman at Trinity University in San Antonio. The family has been an active member of the First Colony Church of Christ since 1998.

Burnett is currently serving as vice chair of Sugar Land’s planning and zoning commission. In addition, he has served, and continues to serve, in numerous other volunteer capacities over the last 18 years.

Previous filings

Several incumbents have previously filed for re-election to the Sugar Land City Council and the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees for the May 6 election. They include Bridget Yeung in District 2, Amy Mitchell in District 3, Jajoo in District 4, FBISD Board of Trustees President Kristin Tassin and FBISD Board of Trustees Vice President Jason Burdine.