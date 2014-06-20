mcguire real estate soma soma online soma islam

Second Annual Speakeasy Party schedule for Nov. 10

(Photo by Randy Kozlovski) This 1930s-era Stearman biplane (courtesy Texas Taildraggers) will be back for one night only to provide photo opportunities at the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation’s Second Annual Speakeasy Party. Pictured from the left are Dennis “Knuckles” Parmer, James “Legs” Wong, Ira “Mugsy” Liebman, and Steve “Rocco’ Stewart.

(Photo by Randy Kozlovski)
The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation is shaking things up again by hosting its Second Annual Speakeasy Party to be held at Anson Aviation’s hangar located in Sugar Land Regional Airport complex.

The party will be on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or a pack of 10 for $400 until Nov. 1 at www.slheritage.org. Funds raised will go toward programs for Sugar Land Heritage Foundation. SLHF is currently in the process of designing and building a permanent museum about the rich heritage of Sugar Land.

Partygoers will enjoy complimentary cocktails and great food by a variety of local restaurants. There will be entertainment featuring Gail Best, the jazz duo of Vel Lewis and Gianna Welling Nitzberg, Ron “The Chairman of the Board” Bailey, the Flapper Girls, and a few other surprises that evening.

Adding to the ambiance will be music from the prohibition era and friendly games of chance at gaming tables. Bring some extra loot for gaming chips, bid board and raffles. SLHF will also be debuting the 2016 Collector Christmas ornament featuring the 1919 SLFD fire truck.

Guests will be given special opportunities to have their pictures taken with two authentic vehicles from the era: a 1930 Model A Ford, a 1934 Ford Coupe, and a 1930s Stearman biplane. Ladies will have the chance to kick up their heels by joining the Flapper Girls in a dance routine.

Sterling McCall Auto Group is the presenting sponsor; Imperial Market (developers of the Imperial Historic District) and Imperial – Johnson Development are the games of chance sponsors. Other sponsoring opportunities are available for this unique event in Foft Bend County by going to www.slheritage.org or calling Dennis Parmer at 281-494-0261.

