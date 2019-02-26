Second stop on county judge’s listening tour is Feb. 28

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will be host the second in a series of county-wide meetings, dubbed the Listening Tour, to engage Fort Bend County residents in constructive dialogue about Fort Bend County services and hear their concerns.

The first of the series was held on Jan. 31 at the University of Houston – Sugar Land. The second meeting will be held Feb. 28 at Parkway Fellowship Church at 27043 FM 1093, Richmond beginning at 6:15 p.m. in partnership with Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, Pct. 3 Constable Wayne Thompson, and Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Kelly Crow.

“This is a great opportunity for Fort Bend County residents to attend, listen and ask questions about what is happening in our county,” George said. “I understand that not everyone can attend our regular commissioners court meetings where county business is discussed and I want to bring county government closer to the community and gain insight from county residents.”

Representatives from animal services, road & bridge, human resources, parks, clinical health, drainage, office of emergency management, emergency medical services, health and human services, Pct. 3 constable office, environmental health, engineering, and other departments are also expected to be in attendance.