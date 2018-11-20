Secret Santa to Seniors helps Meals on Wheels

On Nov. 14, OCuSOFT hosted its annual kickoff celebration for Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels’ (FBS) Secret Santa to Seniors program.

The annual celebration is the official kickoff for the FBS Secret Santa to Seniors program, when local businesses and individuals “adopt” seniors and provide them with much-needed gifts for the holiday season. Guests heard from OCuSOFT President and CEO Cynthia Barratt, along with FBS Board Vice Chairman Greg Schockling and FBS Director of Development and Public Relations Leah Ghobrial. Each spoke of the special holiday tradition, and how the homebound seniors of Fort Bend and Waller counties love receiving gifts each year — for some, it is the only gift they’ll receive.

OCuSOFT presented the event, providing hors d’oeuvres and beverages for attendees, catered by OCuSOFT’s own chefs. OCuSOFT staff, FBS Meals on Wheels volunteers, and community members chose seniors in the program by taking “wish lists,” displayed as ornaments on Christmas trees.

“Each year, we look forward to rounding up an abundance of volunteers in the holiday spirit to collect, wrap and deliver gifts to our seniors. It really puts a smile on their faces,” said Manuela Arroyos. “The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, and there is so much to be thankful for. This is our chance to give back to our seniors, and in addition to a hot meal, we like to give our seniors a little something extra. In some cases, the gifts we give may be the only ones they receive during this season.”

Fort Bend Seniors’ Secret Santa to Seniors creates special memories for home-bound seniors in Fort Bend and Waller counties on the Meals on Wheels program. More than 900 seniors receive presents because of the community’s generosity. The wish lists typically include basic necessities such as slippers, blankets, pajamas, bath items, and gift cards.

For more information about the program and how to participate, contact FBS Development Coordinator Meghan Person at 281-633-7741 or meghan@fortbendseniors.org.