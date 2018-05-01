Security guard arrested for illegal drugs, weapons

From staff reports

For the fort bend star

A licensed security officer was arrested April 25 after he was stopped for failing to display a front license plate and he was discovered with loaded AK-47, loaded Glock pistol, body armor and illegal drugs.

Edwin Adonis, 25, of Houston, was stopped by Deputy Jordan Reyes of the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office around 11:27 a.m. in the 20700 block of FM 1093. Reyes observed an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and the driver was found in possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He was arrested and transported to the Fort Bend County jail without incident.