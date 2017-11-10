Senior Expo a go!

Third annual event is Wednesday at Stafford Centre

By Joe Southern

Today’s the day!

The Third Annual Senior Expo takes place Wednesday morning at the Stafford Centre. The free event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the expo, which features talks by industry experts about healthcare, finances, and more. More than 60 vendors will have booths highlighting everything from health and wellness to senior housing, medical, dental, wealth, retirement, travel, entertainment, insurance and much more. There will also be free food, as the Fort Bend Star will be providing breakfast and lunch for guests.

A special lineup of speakers has been announced. They include:

Michael Wilhelm and Sondra Ford of Trusted Senior Specialties, speaking about “Medicaring, Advocating, Creating Solutions.”

Barbara Walker-Green of Advanced Wealth and Retirement Planning Concepts, speaking about “Your New Retirement GPS! Learn how to minimize the four major risks of retirement.”

Dr. Kota Reddy of Reddy Wellness Center, speaking about “What’s in your liver?”

Faye Dreman and Brittany Jalomo of Watercrest at Katy and Shadow Creek Ranch, speaking about “Retirement. Did you know…?”

Platinum sponsors of the Senior Expo include Watercrest at Sugar Land Retirement Living, Trusted Senior Specialist, and Advanced Wealth and Retirement Planning Concepts. Gold sponsors include Oyster Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, Overture Sugar Land, Inspired Living, Capital Bank, Consolidated Planning Group, TexanPlus, Evolution Rx, and Medwin Family Medicine and Rehab.