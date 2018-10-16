Senior Expo draws large crowd to annual event

An estimated 700 people turned out last Wednesday to learn about businesses and services catering to local senior citizens during the Fort Bend Star’s fourth annual Senior Expo.

Held at the Stafford Centre, the Senior Expo featured more than 60 vendors and showcased three expert speakers during the four-hour event.

“There was a lot of excitement from the attendees,” said Fort Bend Star Publisher Frank Vasquez. “We saw a lot of engagement with the vendors. Our initial feedback from our attendees was that this was our best expo yet.”

The speakers included representatives from Skin Cancer Specialists Dermatology, Dr. John from Advanced Dentistry, and Sugar Land Functional Medicine. Vendors provided information on a wide variety of subjects, including healthcare, insurance, dental, housing, home repair, wealth, retirement, travel, entertainment, and much more.

Seniors were invited to enjoy complimentary coffee and doughnuts at the start of the event and then conclude the day with a complimentary boxed lunch.