Senior Expo features vendors, speakers, food, and more – Free event is Oct. 10 at Stafford Centre

The Fort Bend Star’s Fourth Annual Senior Expo takes place Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Stafford Centre.

The free event featuring speakers and vendors catering to senior citizens takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the expo, which will have talks by industry experts about healthcare, retirement living, and more. More than 50 vendors will have booths highlighting everything from health and wellness to senior housing, medical, dental, wealth, retirement, travel, entertainment, insurance and much more. There will also be free food, as the Fort Bend Star will be providing breakfast and lunch for guests.

A special lineup of speakers has been announced. They include experts from Oyster Creek Senior Living (9:15-9:40 a.m.), Skin Cancer Specialists Dermatology (10-10:25 a.m.), Dr. John from Advanced Dentistry (10:45-11:10 a.m.), and Sugar Land Functional Medicine (11:30-11:55 a.m.). Attendees at the Sugar Land Functional Medicine talk will have lunch catered to them so they are not last in line for the lunch service. Also, there will be gift card drawings in each seminar that will include Vasos Bar-B-Que and RC’s Tex-Mex Kitchen, among others.

The presenting sponsor of the Senior Expo is The Avenues of Fort Bend, formerly know as Oyster Creek Assisted Living.

Platinum sponsors of the Senior Expo include Advanced Dentistry, Skin Cancer Specialists Dermatology, and Sugar Land Functional Medicine.

Gold sponsors include Capital Bank, WellCare Health Plans, Medi Plan/Max, University Place Adult Living Community, and Not Slippery When Wet.

Among the vendors this year are Advanced Dentistry, Advise Insurance, Alert 360, Avant Therapy, LLC, Bioenergetic Pharmacist, Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, Capital Bank, CapTel Outreach, Clear Captions, LLC, Dean Law Firm, Dignity Memorial Funeral Homes, Encompass Health Care, Fort Bend History Association, Freedom Homes-Wellspring at Tamarron, Fort Bend Music Center, Global Exchange, Golden Outlook, Green Mountain Energy, Harmatuk Health Advisors Group, Harris Carpet and Floors, HelloFresh, Integrated Pest Management, Lisa Sims – State Farm, Lone Star Glass, Loving Arms Senior Assistance, attorney Margie Connolly, Medi Plan/Max, Medwin Family Medicine & Rehab, Mind, Headache & Neurology, PLLC, My Dental, Not Slippery When Wet, Outback Steakhouse, Oyster Creek Senior Care, Secure Your Legacy, Signature Hearing Balance, Skin Cancer Specialist, Sleep Number, Southern Journeys, St. Catherine of Sienna, Sterling Physical Therapy and Wellness, Sugar Land Functional Medicine, Sugar Land Skeeters, T-Mobile Greenway Plaza, TexasPlus, United Health Care – Rita Wallace, UT Physicians, Walgreen’s Drug Store, and Wellcare Health Plans.

The event is free, but registration is requested at www.FortBendStar.com to help plan for food.