Senior Expo happening tomorrow

The time is now for the Fort Bend Star’s annual Boomer and Senior Expo.

The event catering to Fort Bend County seniors, baby boomers and their caregivers is now in its fifth installment and takes place today from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Stafford Centre, located at 10505 Cash Rd. in Stafford.

There will be industry professionals on hand at the event waiting to talk to seniors, baby boomers and their loved ones about crucial information for this time in their lives, such as answering questions and providing free insight geared toward real estate, medical needs and other important topics for seniors and those who care about them.

There will be nearly 70 booths filling the room, with vendors ready to provide any insight the elder members of the community may need. The keynote speakers for the event are Rebecca Fields and Dr. Manjula Raguthu.

Admission to the event is free and open to people of all ages.

There also will be gift and prize drawings throughout the day.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided as well, offering those in attendance the chance to socialize.