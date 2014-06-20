Senior Expo is Oct. 12 at Stafford Centre

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

The Fort Bend Star’s second annual Senior Expo returns to the Stafford Centre Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than last year’s inaugural expo, which attracted more than 800 people during the five-hour event. This year’s attendance is expected to top 1,000.

“Our newspaper was honored to host an event that impacted so many businesses and residents in this market,” said Jonathan McElvy, publisher of the Star. “For the seniors in this community, they had the chance to visit with friends, local businesses and folks who care about them.”

There are 10 more vendors this year, bringing the number to 67. Guests to the free event will be able to meet with local businesses covering health, wealth, transportation, fitness, housing, insurance, retirement, entertainment, sports and much more.

There will also be breakout informational sessions featuring seven guest speakers.

Andrew Kulha of Kulha Law will speak from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. about Texas Estate Planning: Choosing the Plan for Your Family’s Future.

Gail Peacock of Overture Sugar Land will speak from 10 to 10:30 a.m. about Reinvent Your Retirement, Reinvent Your Lifestyle, and Reinvent YOU.

From 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., Sondra Ford, Michael Wilhelm and Nikki Ellis of Trusted Senior Specialists will discuss Medicareing, Advocating, Creating Solutions.

If you want to know What Older Adults Should Know about Health and Wellness, see Dr. Vandana Khera of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Tarek Fakhouri of Advanced Dermatology will round out the event from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. with a discussion about the Basics of Skin Cancer Prevention and Treatment.

Guests to the expo should come hungry. A complimentary continental will be served, followed by a hot lunch from Off the Vine Bistro. Vegetarian and chicken plates will be available.

Although registration was requested, the event is free and open to the public.

Among the 67 vendors will be Overture Sugar Land, Kulha Law, Trusted Senior Specialists, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Advanced Dermatology, Legacy at Falcon Point, Medwin Family Medicine and Rehab, Oakbend Medical Center, The State Bank of Texas, Sugar Land Skeeters, State Farm, Edward Jones, Lone Star Cryo, AARP and more.

The expo will serve to bring 1,000 people to the doorstep of each business/vendor as well as 67 places of business to seniors in one convenient location.

The Stafford Centre is located at 10505 Cash Road. For more information about the Senior Expo, call The Fort Bend Star at 281-690-4200.