Senior Expo returning to Stafford Centre

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

It seems like only yesterday that the Fort Bend Star was holding its annual Senior Expo and now the time has come again for seniors to experience informative speakers, good food and more than 60 booths filled with all kinds of information about goods and services available in the community for residents in their golden years – all for free!

The Third Annual Senior Expo will be held Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stafford Centre. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the expo, which features talks by industry experts about healthcare, finances, legal issues and more. Vendors will have booths highlighting everything from health and wellness to senior housing, medical, dental, wealth, retirement, travel, entertainment, insurance and much more. There will also be free food, as the Fort Bend Star will be providing breakfast and lunch for guests.

Platinum sponsors of the Senior Expo include Watercrest at Sugar Land Retirement Living, Trusted Senior Specialist, and Advanced Wealth and Retirement Planning Concepts. Gold sponsors include Oyster Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care, Overture Sugar Land, Inspired Living, Capital Bank, Consolidated Planning Group, TexanPlus, Evolution Rx, and Medwin Family Medicine and Rehab.

There is still limited space available for vendors and sponsors, but opportunities are going fast. For more information, call 281-690-4200.

Although admission to the Senior Expo is free, registration is still requested. To register to attend the expo, call 281-690-4200, fill out the form on page 8A, or visit this link.