Senior expo set for Oct. 9

Some things get sweeter with time – like the Fort Bend Star’s annual Boomer and Senior Expo.

The fifth annual event catering to Fort Bend County seniors, baby boomers and their caregivers is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9. It will run from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Stafford Centre, located at 10505 Cash Rd. in Stafford.

Designed as an avenue for seniors to connect with local businesses that serve them, the expo will feature educational seminars from industry professionals on healthcare, finances and legal matters. There also will be representatives from companies and services all over the area answering questions and providing free insight geared toward real estate, medical needs and other important topics for seniors and their loves ones.

Admission to the expo is free and open to people of all ages. There also will be gift and prize drawings throughout the day. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided as well, offering those in attendance the chance to socialize.

Those wishing to register for the expo can call 281-690-4200 or sign up on our website at fortbendstar.com.

Business owners interested in being an event sponsor or vendor at the expo should call 281-690-4206.