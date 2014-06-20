Serial bank robber wanted throughout the nation confesses

Charles L. Wood, 49, of Louisiana was recently found guilty of a bank robbery in Sugar Land last year.

He entered Compass BBVA Bank, 14121 Southwest Freeway, on Sept. 14, 2015, at 4:45 p.m.; displayed what appeared to be a weapon; demanded money; and left with just over $5,000 in cash.

Bank employees quickly provided SLPD with a vehicle description, and Sgt. Matt Levan, an investigations supervisor working a traffic assignment, located Wood a short time later traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 59. Levan and other officers chased Wood to the 3900 block Bellaire near Stella Link in Houston where he was detained and later arrested after a witness from the bank identified Wood as the bank robber. There were no injuries during the pursuit or at the bank.

Property recovered from Wood’s vehicle and his confession to Sugar Land detectives linked him to bank robberies across the nation. Sugar Land detectives assisted the FBI and other local jurisdictions with additional bank robbery investigations. Wood, a self-described professional bank robber, admitted to robbing five banks last year in Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Utah and Kansas.

U.S. District Judge Sim Lake accepted Wood’s guilty plea on Aug. 12 and set sentencing for Nov. 3. Wood faces up to 20 years in Federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine. He will remain in custody pending that hearing.

The pursuit and apprehension video is posted at this link.