Serial wallet thief caught, but ID uncertain

Sugar Land police arrested a serial thief who took a woman’s wallet at Panera Bread, 1928 State Highway 6, on March 10.

The man entered the restaurant just before 2:55 p.m., took a wallet from an employee’s purse and ran from the store when the employee witnessed the theft. He was chased by another employee and a second man who witnessed the pursuit; cornered at Jamba Juice, 2148 Texas Drive; and detained after a brief struggle. The thief sustained blows to the head during the fight but refused medical treatment.

Police have identified the thief as the same man who helped a woman steal a wallet from an unattended purse at the same Panera Bread on Feb. 4. Detectives believe he and his accomplices are responsible for at least four similar crimes in Sugar Land since Jan. 15 – all in the Sugar Land Town Center area.

When arrested, the thief identified himself as Christian Santos, 38, of Puerto Rico; however, police believe the man provided false identification and need the public’s help to establish his true identity. He has a distinct tattoo on his chest that may assist with identification. Police are also looking for a second man who served as a lookout during the crime.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).