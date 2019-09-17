Service through scrubbing : Free cleaning a blessing for area woman battling breast cancer

Lorna Broomfield, who owns a local housecleaning business, knows firsthand how chemotherapy treatments can drain energy from a person as they battle cancer.

Sugar Land resident Susan Phillips is engaged in such a battle and unable to perform her typical housecleaning duties due to limited mobility following multiple surgeries.

Broomfield is now helping Phillips through a nationwide partnership called “Cleaning For A Reason” that has connections in Fort Bend County. Cleaning For A Reason is a nonprofit organization that provides free housecleaning services to women undergoing cancer treatment.

Since beginning in 2006, Cleaning For A Reason has partnered with maid services such as Broomfield’s You’ve Got Maids of Sugar Land to clean for more than 30,000 women in the United States and Canada.

For Broomfield, the cause hits close to home as her sister lost her battle with cancer in 2017. That experience inspired her partnership with Cleaning For A Reason.

“I remember each time she completed a treatment, she always said she didn’t feel good for quite a few hours,” Broomfield said. “I just thought giving the gift of a clean home could provide a little bright spot in their day. They’re always so grateful for it, and they can focus just on themselves for just a quick minute without having to worry about it.”

Enter Phillips, who is currently battling HER2-positive – an aggressive form of breast cancer that has required multiple surgeries this year.

Her home has been cleaned by Broomfield on multiple occasions.

“Between battling infections from multiple surgeries and chemotherapy treatments, and then raising multiple teenagers, I’ve

had a lot of things going on,” Phillips said.

Broomfield and You’ve Got Maids provide women with two cleaners for two hours for the entirety of a cancer treatment period, customizing the service to their individual cleaning needs.

Since opening in October 2018, the business has provided service to six cancer patients.

“When I heard all about what it was all about, the idea automatically attracted me,” Broomfield said. “I thought it was a great way to give back to the community.”

It was initially an odd arrangement for Phillips, who had never before enlisted a maid service.

“I’ve always done my own cleaning,” she said. “With limited funds, housecleaning is just not some-thing we can justify spending money on. Up until the surgeries, I had two hands and I used them.”

But with her and her family now having been the beneficiary of Broomfield and You’ve Got Maids’ partnership with Cleaning for A Reason, Phillips is grateful and calls them a “godsend.”

“It’s such a relief to have someone come in and clean without you having to worry about it,” Phil-lips said. “After they go, it’s like you’re walking through an entirely new house. It’s like the cleaning fairies came in. We’ve got so much on our plates right now, it was such a relief to have some-one take that off our plates for a while.”