Severe thunderstorms expected in Fort Bend County

Residents of Fort Bend County are in for a wet couple of days.

The National Weather Service predicts widespread showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday in the Southeast Texas region, including Fort Bend County. The storms may even accompany tornadoes or strong damaging winds, hail and street flooding. Additional rain is also expected Friday and into the weekend.

Additionally, NWS officials issued a flash flood warning for the region until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Updates are available at Missouri City’s website and social media outlets.

Due to the recent rainfall in the region, numerous area rivers, creeks and bayous, including Brazos River and Oyster Creek, remain elevated. This additional rain could contribute to the rapid rise in Oyster Creek in Missouri City and may leave a portion of the Edible Arbor Trail inaccessible.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions if necessary and monitor local weather reports before travelling around the area and sign up for emergency alerts on MissouriCityReady.com and Twitter at @MissouriCityEM.

Additionally, residents are advised to keep the streets clear of vehicles and debris to allow safe passage for any public safety and public works vehicles, keep the drainage system clean and protect their vehicles. Avoid traveling through flooded areas.

If there are areas of concern in Missouri City, please call 281-403-8700.