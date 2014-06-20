valium classe pharmaceutique valium online no prescription valium online Fort Worth

SHOOTIN’ THE BULL 09/21/16

(Photo by Joe Southern)

(Photo by Joe Southern)

Upon further review, this catch in the end zone by Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins over Kansas City cornerback Phillip Gaines was ruled out of bounds and incomplete by officials during the Texans 19-12 victory over the Chiefs Sunday at NRG Stadium. Hopkins scored the only touchdown in the game when quarterback Brock Osweiler found him open on a 27-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Hopkins had seven catches for 113 yards in the game. One of the highlights of the game came when J.J Watt nailed his first sack and fumble recovery of the season. He had 1.5 sacks, five tackles and two quarterback hits on the day. The Texans travel to New England for a Thursday night game on Sept. 22.

