SHOOTIN THE BULL

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller takes the ball from quarterback Brock Osweiler during Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Miller ran 82 yards on 19 carries for the Texans in their 27-20 victory over their division rivals. Osweiler was 25-of-37 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Texans are now 3-1 on the season and play at Minnesota on Sunday. They return home Oct. 16 to play the Indianapolis Colts.