SHOOTIN THE BULL

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller stiff-arms Josh McNary of the Indianapolis Colts during the Texans’ 26-23 overtime victory Sunday night at NRG Stadium. Miller ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries as the Texans scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game to send it to overtime. Houston won on Nick Novak’s 33-yard field goal, improving the Texans to 4-2 on the season. Up next is a Monday night game at the Denver Broncos.