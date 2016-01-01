Shootin’ the Bull

Houston Texans running back Akeem Hunt (33) fumbles into the end zone Sunday afternoon during the Texans game against division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans were unable to score from the half-yard line but came away with a safety after holding the Jaguars and receiving a penalty during a punt from the end zone. The Texans won the game 21-20. They will play the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday night at NRG Stadium in the last regular season home game. The Texans lead the AFC South division with an 8-6 record.