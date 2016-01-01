Shootin’ the Bull

Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue crosses the endzone untouched Saturday night during the Texans 12-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. A missed field goal by the Bengals as time ran out gave the victory to the Texans along with the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Texans, 9-6, end the regular season Sunday at Tennessee.

Houston Texans receiver D’Andre Hopkins escapes a tackle by Adam Jones of the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday night at NRG Stadium.