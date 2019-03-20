Siblings catch calves same day 3 years apart at RodeoHouston

Keyla, left, and Kareem Mills pose with a longhorn at Stafford MSD’s livestock barn. The siblings both caught a calf during the calf scramble at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 9, but three years apart. Kareem caught his in 2016 and Keyla this year. (Photo by Joe Southern)

For brother and sister Kareem and Keyla Mills, catching calves is all in a day’s work – albeit a day separated by three years.

On March 9, 2016, Kareem Mills caught a calf during the calf scramble at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in NRG Stadium. Three years later on the same day, his sister caught one. They are the last two students from Stafford High School to catch calves at RodeoHouston.

“I was very nervous,” recalled Kareem, now a senior. “I was an alternate for three days and I finally got in at number 30.”

Keyla, a freshman this year, caught her calf on Saturday, March 9.

“The calf scramble is a big accomplishment for me,” she said. “Now I’ll be walking in the footsteps of my brother.”

She said catching a calf wasn’t easy to do. During the calf scramble at RodeoHouston, 30 contestants from 4-H and FFA clubs chase after 15 calves. They must catch them, harness them, and lead them back into the center square. The winners are awarded a calf to raise and bring back to the HLSR the next year to show.

“I was blessed to catch it,” Keyla said.