Sick and tired of being sick tired? Get a bioenergetic scan

Sometimes I use words like “life-changing” and “paradigm shift” a little to loosely.

I don’t think I can emphasize them enough when talking about Dr. Ferryl McClain, a bioenergetic pharmacist I interviewed a couple weeks ago for a story. Going into the interview I had only a vague idea of what she did. To be honest, it sounded like some far out, new age, Asian mystic hoodoo to me. Energy waves? Acupressure points? Yeah, whatever.

As Dr. McClain started explaining it to me, I began to grasp the concept. Then she demonstrated her BioScan machine on me. The results were stunning; they freaked me out! Without knowing anything about me or my medical conditions, she accurately detected every single problem I was having and even found some I didn’t know about.

To do the scan, she attached a small device to my shirt so it touched my chest. She then wet a paper towel, wrapped it around a brass rod, which I held in my hand. Taking out a small probe, she touched it to different points on each of my fingers and toes. That was it. The computer did the rest of the work.

Looking at the results, she said I had a skin infection. That was true, I was fighting a rash after apparently coming into contact with poison ivy or something. Next she said I had an infection in my lungs and ears. It turns out I was battling a nasty cold. I knew she could have picked those things up just visiting with me since I have a cough and there were remnants of the rash still showing on my arms.

What she could not have seen are my struggles with sleep and depression. The BioScan found them. What was really the life-changing moment was when she discovered the cause. For the last 13 years I’ve been going to psychiatrists, psychologists, neurologists, and my doctor for my depression. I’ve been on numerous anti-depressants over the years. My head has been examined ad nauseam. My brain, she discovered, is not the problem. She said my depression is physiological, not psychological. Apparently my adrenal glands are in critical condition.

She also knew I have a problem with sleep. I’m always tired, no matter how much rest I get. I have no problem getting to sleep or staying asleep (other than environmental noises that wake me). My brain just doesn’t complete its cycle at night. I’ve known that for years but never knew why.

Now I know.

After further testing she discovered I’m highly sensitive to electromagnetic frequencies (also called EMF, electromagnetic radiation, Tesla waves, and Scalar waves). These are naturally occurring energy waves that radiate from everything, but are intensified in electronic devices such as microwave ovens, cell phones, computers, etc. They have a crippling affect on my adrenal glands. So does my abuse of caffeine, but I’ll address that shortly.

As we talked, I quickly made the connection of the timing of my sleep problem with the advent of microwaves and personal computers and my family getting our first one of each. My battle with depression began after a series of highly negative stressful events in my life. They also happened to coincide with me getting my first cell phone. I never in my wildest dreams would have thought to make those connections.

Compounding this problem is my addiction to caffeine. In order to help me stay awake, I started drinking huge volumes of coffee and colas. For decades I was consuming the equivalent of a pot of coffee a day plus several soft drinks. That overdose, coupled with the EMF, has wreaked havoc on my adrenal glands and kidneys. The adrenal glands, by the way, sit on top of the kidneys like little caps. With an imbalance of adrenaline and other hormones in my body, my brain cannot properly complete the sleep cycle and perform other necessary functions.

I had already given up sodas last fall after doing a story on Dr. Kota Reddy, who tested me with his Fibroscan machine and found my liver in poor condition. He recommended I cut sugar and starches from my diet. I’m still working on that, but cutting sodas was a good place to begin.

Coffee is a little harder to quit. I’ve weaned myself down to two cups a day and hope to be down to one by the time this goes to press. I plan to be caffeine-free by the end of the month.

As for the EMF, Dr. McClain’s BioScan recommended EMF blockers, which I just purchased. One is a patch that you put on your electronics and the other is a stone you wear like a pendant. They have naturally occurring properties that form a field around your and/or the electronic device that neutralizes the radiation. I am very anxious to see how well they work. Results will take time. In the meantime, I’ve visited with my doctor and also have appointments scheduled with an allergist and an endocrinologist.

There were other issues that Dr. McClain found that can be corrected with proper diet and exercise. Honestly, those are going to be the hardest parts for me to do. It’s going to mean saying goodbye to hamburgers, pizza, and ice cream and hello to veggies and salads.

The bottom line to all of this is that I would still be suffering from these maladies and being misdiagnosed if it were not for Dr. McClain. I am now a firm believer in bioenergetics. I now have hope for a future where I am not tired all the time and I can once again feel positive emotions and energy. That is a life-changing paradigm shift if I’ve ever experienced one.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, contact McClain at www.bioeworks.com, bioenergeticworks.as.me, call 832-628-8694, or visit her at Haeckerville Pharmacy, 9402 Highway 6, Suite 400, Missouri City.