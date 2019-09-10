Sienna going gold to fight childhood cancer

An area neighborhood is continuing a recent tradition of contributing to the fight against childhood cancer.

Sienna Planation has launched the “Go Gold Home Tour” this month, with proceeds benefitting A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) and Marlee’s Smile in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during September.

Both ASCF and Marlee’s Smile were founded by Sienna residents. Missy Amschwand Bellinger co-founded ASCF in honor of her husband, Tom Amschwand, who died at age 30 from sarcoma. The nonprofit provides tangible support to families affected by cancer.

Marlee’s Smile was the wish of 12-year-old Marlee Pack, who battled rhabdomyosarcoma for four years before succumbing to the cancer in February. During her fight, Pack organized efforts to give oncology patients Build-A-Bear stuffed animals to brighten their day. The charity continues to provide teddy bears to children with cancer and their siblings.

During September, residents can pick up free Go Gold yard signs at any of 10 models in Sienna’s Heritage Park model home park or purchase yard signs for a minimum $10 donation. People can also nominate homes within Sienna to be “gold rushed” for a minimum $20 donation. Volunteers with ASCF will place 15 yellow ribbons in the yard of the person nominated, who will then have the opportunity to suggest another Sienna yard to be decorated.

“We want the neighborhood of Sienna to be an example to others as to what grassroots awareness efforts can achieve in terms of creating awareness for childhood cancer,” said 11-year Sienna resident Monica Agostinell, ASCF’s chief executive.

As part of the campaign, Sienna will donate $25 for each selfie shot in a Heritage Park model home and posted with hashtags #GoGold and #SiennaGivesBack to the community’s Facebook page this month. There will be a bonus $5 added for each person in the photo wearing a Go Gold T-shirt, available at siennatx.com.

Sienna also donated $5,200 from its November Sip & Stroll event to the cause last year.

For more information about the ASCF, visit cancerfamilies.org. To learn more about Marlee’s Smile, visit marleessmile.org.

Details on Sienna’s Go Gold home tour can be found at siennatx.com/gold.