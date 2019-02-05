Sienna Plantation awards $5,200 to A Shelter for Cancer Families

Sienna Plantation Marketing Director Allison Bond, left, presents Missy Amschwand Bellinger with a $5,200 check for A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Submitted photo)

Sienna Plantation recently awarded A Shelter for Cancer Families $5,200 collected during the Fort Bend community’s Sip & Stroll event last November.

The event, held at the Sawmill Lake Club, brought together local restaurants and bars that offered tastes of featured foods, wines and beers. A s’mores bar was staged around the outdoor firepit.

“We had so many people enjoying a date night or a girls’ night out,” said Allison Bond, marketing director for Sienna Plantation. “It was the perfect mix of food and fun in a beautiful surrounding.”

For each ticket sold, $20 was donated to A Shelter for Cancer Families. The organization provides free, tangible support in the Texas Medical Center to families affected by cancer.

“This donation will mean so much to the families that we try to help through their cancer journey by providing housing for out-of-town cancer families, helping them celebrate important milestones or other efforts,” said Missy Amschwand Bellinger, co-founder of the organization and Sienna Plantation resident. “It’s gratifying to see my own community throw such support behind our organization. I feel blessed to live here.”