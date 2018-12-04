Sienna Plantation Hosts CAFB Wreath Raffle

Area residents will have a chance to take home creative holiday décor and support local children during the Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) Holiday Wreath Raffle at Sienna Plantation.

Several of the 15 festive wreaths and swags are on display at the community’s Homefinder Center, 5777 Sienna Parkway. Donated by local interior designers and creative individuals, the decorations are valued at $150-$350 per item. The wreath raffle is held in conjunction with the CAFB Christmas Home Tour, which includes one home in Sienna Plantation.

“This is the fifth year we’ve hosted the raffle, and it’s one of our favorite holiday traditions,” said Alvin San Miguel, general manager for Sienna Plantation. “The wreaths and swags are very unique, and you can get a sneak peek before the holiday home tour by visiting the Sienna Homefinder Center. We encourage everyone to enter to win their favorite door décor and support this worthy cause.”

Tickets are one for $10, three for $25 and five for $40, and purchasers can select their preferred wreath on each ticket. Winners will be chosen at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The raffle raises approximately $3,000 for CAFB each year.

Also available will be tickets to the CAFB Christmas Home Tour. The annual event takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8. A candlelight tour is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 7. All the wreaths will be on display during the home tour.

The $25 ticket provides admission to five luxury homes that have been professionally decorated for the holidays. Directions to the homes are on the back of the ticket. For more information, visit www.cafb.org/events/home-tour/. Now in its 27th year, the tour has raised more than $1.7 million in unrestricted funding for services for abused and neglected children in Fort Bend County since its inception.

Visitors to the Sienna Homefinder Center will be treated to complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and holiday sweets throughout the month. Homes in the community are priced from the $250,000s. For more information about Sienna Plantation, visit https://www.siennaplantation.com.